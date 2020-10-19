Sony Xperia 5 II disassembled in video with focus on the cooling system

Introduced in September and launched this month in the Taiwanese and European markets, the Xperia 5 II is Sony’s new compact flagship with a 6.1-inch screen and has just been disassembled on video by the PBK channel on YouTube. .

As you can see in the player below, we see the smartphone whose glass back cover is removed to reveal the internal components with a large room to allow heat generated by the battery and processor to dissipate more efficiently. .

When removing the main board, a copper panel can be seen that helps with the cooling system, but Sony didn’t include a steam chamber to keep the smartphone as hot as possible. You can check out the full video below.

The Xperia 5 Mark II hits the market with a 21: 9 cinematic aspect ratio display, with a 120Hz refresh rate for even smoother navigation and a 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full HD resolution +.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 865, the high-performance smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and options of 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage, offering a set of three rear cameras with 12 MP sensors and wide-angle and telephoto lenses. .

With a side biometric reader, support for 5G networks, and a 4000mAh battery with standard 18W fast charging, the Xperia 5 II is available in Taiwan and the European market.

The Sony Xperia 5 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.