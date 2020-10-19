Plextor announces its M8V Plus SSD in 2.5 “or M.2 2280 format

A few days ago Plextor introduced a new family of SSDs, the M8V Plus. These storage units are aimed at the mainstream market and are available in 2.5-inch and M.2-2280 versions.

The M.2 2280 format refers to dimensions with a width of 22 mm compared to a length of 80 mm. This M8V Plus range isn’t exactly new. A further development of the M8V series introduced in 2018 was considered.

The implementation of 96-layer TLC NAND flash chips from KIOXIA is new. They replace the 64-layer chips from Toshiba. The M8V Plus series is available in 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.

M8V Plus SSD, details

Plextor M8V Plus SSD Plextor M8V Plus M.2 2280 SSD

The mechanics are based on the latest version of the Silicon Motion SM2258 controller and the “Plex Compress” technology. The SSD uses the idle time of its controller to compress files that have not been displayed for at least 30 days.

However, the use of SATA 6 Gbit / s limits the performance. We have speeds of 560 MB / s for sequential reading and up to 520 MB / s for sequential writing. The IOPS values ​​for processing 4K files are 90K with random access for the versions with 256 GB and 512 GB and 88K for the 1 TB variant.

In terms of lifespan, we have 140 TBW for the 256 GB edition, 280 TBW for the 512 GB model, and 560 TBW for a capacity of 1 TB. In all three cases the guarantee is three years. No tariff is given in the press release.