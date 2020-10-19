Zeptoseconds: Scientists Discover Smallest Unit of Time Ever Recorded in History

Time can be viewed by many as relative, but there are several ways to measure the transition between moments. Scientists recently announced the discovery of a new unit of time, Zeptoseconds, which can already be considered the smallest on record in history.

The discovery was shared by the team led by physicist Reinhard Dörner, who successfully removed X-rays from PETRA III in the Dexy particle accelerator (Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron), which generated the molecule that gave rise to to the new measure of time.

Before zeptoseconds, the smallest unit on record was the femtosecond, which was recorded in 1999 and won the Nobel Prize. However, this new discovery is a good illustration of the speed required for a particle of light to pass through a molecule of hydrogen.

“Since we knew the spatial orientation of the hydrogen molecule, we used the interference of two electronic waves to precisely calculate when the photon reached the first and when it reached the second hydrogen atom,” explained Sven Grundmann, one of the study’s authors.

Taking into account the units of time already known, Zeptoseconds is equivalent to a trillionth of a billionth of a second. The manual transcription of this value is essentially a decimal point followed by 20 zeros and a 1, a number that is considered to be much higher than anything recorded in history.

In the experiment carried out to arrive at the value, an “interference diagram” was created, which is a wave structure measured by Coltrims (reaction microscope using cold recurrent ion moment spectroscopy), and gave a total calculation of 247 zeptoseconds.

“We have observed for the first time that the electron shell in a molecule does not react to light everywhere at the same time,” Dörner added of the discovery. “The delay occurs because the information inside the molecule only travels at the speed of light,” he added.