Water-cooling ice flow aRGB snow, ID cooling offers white

Water cooling ID cooling ice flow aRGB snow

Author: Pascal P. In Cooling 19/10/2020

ID-Cooling enters the winter with the announcement of the Ice Flow aRGB Snow. This AIO watercooling features a white dress highlighted by an advanced backlight.

The Ice Flow aRGB Snow is a liquid CPU cooling system. It is a turnkey solution that is ready to use right out of the box. We find a closed circuit that brings the water block and cooler together.

Ice Flow aRGB Snon, a new dress for the Ice Flow aRGB

It is difficult to speak of novelty. We are dealing with a white version of the Ice Flow aRGB, which was introduced last July. This color affects all elements of water cooling. This goes from the two pipes to the fans through the water block and cooler. The aRGB lighting is suitable for both fans and the top of the water block.

This Ice Flow aRGB Snow family begins its existence with a first model of 240. It is not about the dimensions of the cooler, but about compatibility with two fans of 120 mm. The set is advertised with a cooling capacity of 250 W. We don’t have any information about the price.

