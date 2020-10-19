International

Grim Fandango and more classic LucasArts games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October

October 19, 2020

After the arrival of Forza Motorsport 7 a few days ago and the announcement of eight more titles for the second half of October, including the excellent Katana Zero at Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft now confirms that three classic titles from LucasArts will be launched in the subscription service. of the company.

Originally released for DOS, MacOS, and early versions of Windows, titles such as Day of the Tentacle (1993), Full Throttle (1995) and the massive hit Grim Fandango (1998) will be released for the Game Pass for console and PC on October 29.

The announcement was made by Larry Hryb (also known as Major Nelson) in an interview with Tim Schafer on his official YouTube channel. The exact timing of the interview can be seen above.

Grim Fandango has received a remastered version for the current generation of consoles (Xbox One and PS4) with improved graphics, and it will be the remastered versions, not the original LucasArts titles, that will be available on Game Pass for Xbox and Windows. 10.

