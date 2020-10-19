Apple MagSafe: See How iPhone 12 Takes Advantage of New Magnetic Connector

The new iPhone 12 was made official a few days ago with new features, including the new MagSafe, a magnetic connector that will add even more possibilities for cell phone accessories and cases, loved by many Apple smartphone users. Now understand how it can be done and what should change.

Apple October 16

Curiosity 16 oct.

The MagSafe is a connector that uses magnetism to keep the device connected to a variety of Apple accessories that can be cases, chargers, or mini wallets that can be attached to the back of the iPhone 12. However , it’s important to remember that the connection isn’t new, since it was first introduced on the MacBook Pro in January 2006 by Apple.

Although it was removed from Apple laptops, which caused a lot of heartache among fans of the brand, as it saved a lot of accidental drops by tripping over the charging cable, the connection is back on the iPhone, but renewed, in a circle. on the back of the phone, which connects to the device via wireless charging.

The great advantage of MagSafe for wireless charging is the automatic positioning of the coil which transmits the energy into the charger and that which receives it into the mobile phone, because if the two are not correctly positioned, the energy does not is not transmitted between devices.

The new wireless charger is already delivered to users who pre-ordered it, even before the launch of the iPhone 12. With a power of 15W, it promises to be an attractive and expensive alternative for those who will buy the new iPhone 12. which no longer has a charger included in the box.

In addition to the new charger, Apple has also officially made new cases and even a mini wallet that magnetically connects to the iPhone 12. The possibilities are great, as manufacturers can even launch cases with included batteries that charge magnetically. , allowing users to use the Lightning port while enjoying a larger battery through the accessory.

It remains to be seen whether users will adhere to the new Apple standard which has been widely criticized for removing the traditional charger even from previous generations, which lack MagSafe.

Would you buy a MagSafe wireless charger or do you still prefer the traditional charging method?

know more

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.