Union coach Fischer: Luthe is currently in a better position | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Union coach Urs Fischer does not want to finally commit to his number one, but currently sees Andreas Luthe in the best position.

Liverpool loaner Loris Karius was also just a replacement in Bundesliga club Berlin’s recent 1-1 draw at Schalke 04. “A goalkeeper is different from an outfield. In the field, you tend to have a rotation. For the moment, we are engaged. Andi Luthe has played five times, ”head coach Fischer said on Monday.

However, the Swiss were also unwilling to guarantee that Luthe would be back in goal in the next home game on Saturday against SC Freiburg: “I don’t know what is going on during the week”.

Former Augsburg Luthe had a big share in Union’s five points in the season’s first four league games, said Fischer: “As far as the decision goes, Andi has done very well so far. I felt our performance was stable. The goalkeeper is one of them. “

However, Karius had to “be hopeful and show up with a good job,” asked the coach for the competition. “We will be looking at it very closely.”