IPhone 12: Apple could build new devices in Brazil and India, according to a rumor

Recently, we saw that Anatel had approved some devices in the iPhone 12 family, and at the time, it was also revealed that the iPhone 12 Mini model had a battery with a capacity of 2227mAh. In other words, the device must have a longer battery life than the new iPhone SE.

Now, as Brazilian consumers await the devices’ eventual launch in local retail, new information released over the weekend indicates that Apple may produce some models of the iPhone 12 family on national soil.

According to sources in the Cupertino giant’s supply chain, the company is expected to assemble the devices in the iPhone 12 range in three countries: Brazil, China and India.

While in India, Apple is due to use factories of its partner Wistron, in Brazil, Anatel’s paperwork indicates that the iPhone 12 Pro model will be assembled in Foxconn units. This theoretically has the potential to drive down handset prices in both markets:

In both cases, Apple’s suppliers benefit from tax incentives from local governments. However, we have different realities: in India the company generally offers stable prices, while in Brazil the situation may be less encouraging. This is because Apple has increased the price of current iPhones instead of offering more affordable prices.

For now, Apple and its partners are not commenting on the issue. Therefore, we recommend that you treat this information as just a market rumor.