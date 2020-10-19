GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix Gundam, a limited edition of over $ 2,500

Asus unveiled a GeForce RTX 3090 house called Asus ROG Strix Gundam on ROG Day. The beautiful is equipped with special colors and benefits from three fans.

This GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix Gundam is offered under the reference ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-024G-GAMING. It highlights a white case that has multiple white, blue, red, and yellow accents inside. We are dealing with an in-house solution that is equipped with an impressive cooling system.

A set of three fans is used by the air duct. One of the original features concerns the direction of rotation of the central fan. There is also a back plate with two end holes so that the air can guide the air through several aluminum fins.

GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix Gundam

On the mechanical side, we have a graphics card that takes over the properties of the GeForce RTX 3090. The GPU is calibrated to a maximum of 1890 MHz. Power is supplied via the PCIe X16 connector and three 8-pin PCIe connectors.

On the availability side, things get tricky. The card is advertised as a limited edition. It is only marketed in the Asian market. The price goes up by $ 2,530, or $ 730 more than the classic ROG STRIX version.