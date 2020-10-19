📰 Universal semiconductors for more environmentally friendly OLEDs

Project for flexible OLEDs Organic or flexible electronics play an important role in modern electronics today. It has three main devices: the solar cell, the field effect transistor, and the organic diode (Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry used to describe and study a large class of carbon-based molecules: organic compounds.) Electroluminescence (OLED), all rebuilt (Around is the name given by the bird nomenclature in French (updated) 31 bird species that either belong to the genus Accipiter or form the 5 genera Erythrotriorchis, Kaupifalco, …) organic semiconductors and their electronic properties. An OLED emits light (light is the set of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, i.e. are contained in wavelengths from 380 nm (purple) to 780 nm (red). Is …) by applying an electric field ( In physics, an electric field is denoted by a field created by electrically charged particles. Such a field enables the determination at any point of …) (electroluminescence phenomenon) and is based on the hour (The hour is a unit of measurement for the Time. The word also describes size itself, the moment (the “hour that it is”), also in science…) Electricity, the most sophisticated device in organic electronics. If we find the OLEDs mainly in the display (the display denotes the application of a surface of script paper in a public place (and not at home) on a support intended for its emission, external or internal, that makes a full-fledged medium without. ..) Electronics (smartphones, latest generation televisions …), we expect that they will also play a very important role in the environmentally conscious and low-consumption lighting of the future.

In order to reduce the ecological footprint (The ecological footprint is supposed to translate the impact of human activities on ecosystems and the planet in an easily understandable way …) of these devices, we need to be interested in their main component: the semiconductor (A semiconductor is a material that has the electrical properties of an insulator, but which has the likelihood of an electron contributing to an electrical current …) organic (referred to as the “host matrix”)) supporting the phosphorescent light emitter. In recent years, research has turned to so-called universal semiconductors, that is, those that can be used in OLEDs that emit blue or red light (the color red meets different definitions depending on the chromatic system used.) And green. However, this type of semiconductor is very rare and very few efficient OLEDs have been obtained so far using a universal host matrix (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset, it is the time between two nights when the sun’s rays light up the sky. Its beginning …).

Thanks to molecular design approaches (design (styling in French) is a field aimed at creating objects, environments or graphic works, both functional and aesthetic …), researchers of the institute (An institute is a permanent organization dedicated to Established for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such institute.) of the Chemical Sciences of Rennes (ISCR) and the University (A university is a college whose aim is the production of knowledge (Research), their preservation and …) in Soochow (China) it has been possible to synthesize this type of universal host matrices, compatible with phosphorescent OLEDs that emit red, green and blue light. Molecular structures are very simple and consist only of atoms (an atom (from the Greek ατομος, atomos, “that cannot be divided”) is the smallest part of a simple body that can chemically combine with another. It is … ) Carbon (carbon is a chemical element of the crystal log family with the symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) And hydrogen (hydrogen is a chemical element symbol H and atomic number 1.) and represent a great advantage for this technology (The word technology has two meanings :).

The light emission power achieved (external quantum efficiency greater than 26%) is so far the highest reported in the literature for a material (a material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans mold.It is therefore a base material that has been selected based on its properties. ..) universal. These devices owe their high efficiency to a fine adjustment of the electronic properties of the matrices (energies of triplet and singlet states, frontier orbitals, etc.), but also technical work (engineering refers to all functions from design and studies to responsibility for construction and the control of the equipment of a technical plant or …) the device itself. These results, published in the journal Chemical Science (RSC), offer new perspectives for phosphorescent OLEDs, which are positioned as viable players in modern electronics.

Note:

* “Molecular Design” is the work of designing molecules that is carried out by chemists and consists in developing molecular architectures (Architectures is a documentary series proposed by Frédéric Campain and Richard Copans and aired on Arte since 1995) a particular one Application (In information technology, data is a basic, often coded description of a thing, a transaction, an event, etc.)

