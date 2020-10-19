Global GCC & North Africa Coiled Tubing Market, key players–Archer Limited, Trican, Halliburton, Industry and Regional Trends and Analysis Globally, 2020 to 2027

Summary of the Report

Driven by some of the major impacting factors, the market is expected to witness rise in demand during the forecast period and is expected to attain a significant market size by 2027. The CAGR provided for this market is from 2020 to 2027.

Asia Pacific – One of the Most Promising Market

Asia Pacific is the most promising market at present and is expected to remain so during the entire forecast period, i.e., from 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributed to the factors such as huge manufacturing base, low labor cost and huge customer base residing here. By geography, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe and North America is also expected top witness good growth; however, Asia Pacific would be the leading region during the forecast period. Along with the major geographical regions, we have also covered the major countries under these geographies. Some of the key countries covered under these geographies are the U.S., Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, France, Germany, China, India, South Korea, Central America and South America among others.

Factors Dominating the Market

The market growth and trend analysis have been extensively covered under the scope of the report. In this report, the market size is covered from 2019 to 2027 and the CAGR is mentioned from 2020 to 2027. By 2027, the market is expected to attain a substantial size accompanied by the driving factors of the market. Drivers, restraints and opportunities have been exclusively mentioned under the scope of the report along with their impact analysis in short term, medium term and long term. Further, improvement in R&D and development across application and technological sector would further boost the growth of the market.

Geographical Coverage of Global GCC & North Africa Coiled Tubing Market

Europe (covering its key countries)

North America (covering its key countries)

Asia Pacific (covering its key countries)

Rest of the World (RoW) (covering its key countries)

Key Players of the Market –

• Schlumberger Limited

• Halliburton

• Baker Hughes Company

• Weatherford International plc

• Elite Coil Tubing Solutions Saudi Co.

• Archer Limited

• Trican

• Smape S.r.l.

• Sakson Drilling & Oil Services

• OiLSERV



Market by Application –

• Onshore

• Offshore



COVID -19 Situation and Analysis

Specified below is the impact analysis of COVID -19 on the market:

Before COVID -19

Present Scenario

Post recovery of COVID -19

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter1:Introduction and Scope

Chapter2:Key Company Profiles

Chapter3:MarketSummary and Visions, Share and Forecast

Type, Application and Geography

Chapter4:Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region

Chapter5:Market Summary and Visions of Europe region

Chapter6:Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region

Chapter7:Market Summary and Visions of North America region

Chapter8:Market Summary and Visions of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter9:Key Extensive features of the market

Chapter10:Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter11:Growths and Strategies to be adopted by the key players

Key Pointers of the Report

Market Size is provided from 2019 to 2027; whereas CAGR is provided from 2020 to 2027

Key Competitor analysis along with the market share of the key players

In this report the base year considered is 2020 and the forecast years would be 2020 to 2027; whereas 2019 is considered as the historical year

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities have been covered along with the impact analysis of the drivers and the restraints

Additional Highlights Pointers of the Report:

Provided below are some of the added key points of the report:

Value Chain Analysis

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

