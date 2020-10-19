Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Current and Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Outlook”. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. The latest results reflect strong growth worldwide sales growth and revenue outlook.

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 63.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better management of accidents, emergency services, allocation of limited resources as well as better logistics requirement in aviation and maritime applications.

Rising concerns regarding traffic management requiring better technological applications to manage traffic congestions is expected to drive the growth of the market

High financial investments is required to provide the essential infrastructure for the integration of ITS is expected to restrict its adoption rate

In May 2019, Sensys Networks, Inc. announced that they had agreed to merge their business operations with that of TagMaster. The combined operations of the company capable of providing components, sensors, technologies and integration systems for managing traffic, parking services as well as tolling management for rail and roadways. The combined organization would focus on establishing themselves as the leader of “Intelligent Transportation Systems” along with enhancing their application area into smart city solutions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market are Thales Group; Siemens; Garmin Ltd.; Cubic Corporation; EFKON; TomTom Telematics BV; FLIR Systems, Inc.; GeoToll; ElectricFeel AG; DENSO CORPORATION; DoubleMap; Bestmile SA; nuTonomy; Iteris, Inc.; Ricardo; TransCore; Lanner Electronics Incorporated; Savari, Inc.; Agero, Inc.; Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.; Sensys Networks, Inc.; Atkins; Conduent, Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Clever Devices Ltd; ETA Transit; GMV; Moxa Inc.; PTV AG; RHYTHM ENGINEERING; Telegroup; Transmax Pty Ltd.; Trapeze Software ULC; Neology, Inc.; 3M; International Road Dynamics Inc.; KLD Engineering, P.C.; Peek Traffic Corporation; Traffic Tech (Gulf) W.L.L. among others.

Product Segmentation- Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market By Protocol (Short Range, Long Range, IEEE 1512, TMDD), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System (ATMS, EMS, ATIS, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, ATPS, APTS, Cooperative Systems, ANPR, Commercial Vehicle Operation), Application (Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Maritime), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent transportation system (ITS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Part 01: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by Countries

Part 08: South America Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by Countries

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market size analysis for the review period as Mentioned.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

