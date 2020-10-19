Rolling Stock Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2020 | ABB, Alstom, American Industrial Transport, Inc., and More

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Rolling Stock Market Outlook”. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This Rolling Stock Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. The latest results reflect strong growth worldwide sales growth and revenue outlook.

Global rolling stock market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 77,149.04 million by 2027. Growing demand for the faster transportation services is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market.

Market Dynamics Analysis-: Drivers, Restraint & Key Developments

Increasing initiatives to improve the rail infrastructure and services for customers in terms of services such as offering faster, safer and comfort is creating opportunity for the rolling stock market.

Requirement of the high capital investment for research activities is limiting the rolling stock market players’ growth as well as rolling stock market growth.

In July 2020, Stadler Rail AG company has been awarded with the contract for hybrid tram-train vehicles from MÁV-START Zrt. It is a Hungarian passenger transport operator ordered four CITYLINK bi-mode tram-trains for the public service. Through this the company increased their presence for the European market.

The major players covered in the report are ABB, Alstom, American Industrial Transport, Inc., Bombardier, CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., Caterpillar, CRRC Corporation Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, JAPAN TRANSPORT ENGINEERING COMPANY (a subsidiary of East Japan Railway Company), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Steel Car Limited, Niigata Transys Co.,Ltd. (a subsidiary of IHI Corporation), PATENTES TALGO S.L.U., Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (a subsidiary of TOSHIBA CORPORATION), TRANSMASHHOLDING, Wabtec Corporation, Woojin Industrial Systems, Co, Ltd. among others.

Product Segmentation- Global Rolling Stock Market, By Product Type (Wagons, Coaches, Locomotives, Rapid Transit), Locomotive Technology (Turbocharged Locomotives, Conventional Locomotives, Maglev), Components (Traction Motor, Auxiliary Power System, Wheelset, Axle, Pantograph, Air Conditioning System, Passenger Information System, Others), Application (Passenger Transportation, Freight Transportation), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Rolling Stock Market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Rolling Stock Market size analysis for the review period as Mentioned.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Rolling Stock Market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Rolling Stock Market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Rolling Stock Market report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

