Latest Research Report on Global Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market period 2020-2028 with key Players – Intel, GrAI Matter Labs, IBM, Qualcomm, Hewlett Packard Labs, BrainChip Holdings, Eta Compute

rc October 19, 2020

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +19% during the forecast period 2020-20218.

An innovative market study report, titled Global Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market Research Report has been featured on Report Consultant. The Report is highly focused on upcoming occurrences in the global industry that tends to exhibit both positive and negative impacts on the market.

The top Key players in Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market:

Intel, GrAI Matter Labs, IBM, Qualcomm, Hewlett Packard Labs, BrainChip Holdings, Eta Compute, General Vision, Applied Brain Research and Samsung Electronics

The research report provides a wide-ranging assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and statistically supported and market-validated data. It also comprises forecasts using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report delivers analysis and data according to market segments such as types, applications, product, end-use, and region

Market segmentation by Type:

Hardware and Software

 Market Segmentation by Application:

IT and Communication

Aerospace Defense

Medical

Automotive

Industrial and Others

 Market Segmentation by Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle-East & Africa
  • Asia-Pacific.

The report is a composing qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report offers a deep analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Table of Contents:

  • Industry Overview of Global Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market
  • Global Economic Impact on the Market
  • Market Overview with Major players
  • Production, revenue by region
  • Supply, Consumption, Export, Import by regions
  • Global Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
  • Market Analysis by Application
  • Market Cost Analysis
  • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
  • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/traders
  • Market Effect Factor Analysis
  • Neuromorphic Computing & Edge Analytic Market Forecast (2020-2028)
  • Appendix

 

