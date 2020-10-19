NFL Quarterback Superstars Duel: Brady defeats Rodgers | Free press

Tampa (AP) – Tom Brady was in a very good mood. For the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback had played a very good game with his new football team.

And, rightly so, in the highly regarded clash with the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers and playmaker Aaron Rodgers. The home scorecard at Raymond James Stadium in Florida showed 38:10 and the 43-year-old superstar was even able to be celebrated by a few thousand fans despite Corona. Because his pal Rob Gronkowski scored a touchdown for the first time since returning to the NFL, it looked a bit like the good old days with the New England Patriots.

“He played really well,” Brady said of the man he threw a touchdown pass to for the 79th time – only three pairs of quarterbacks and tight ends do better. “I think Tom and Rob had a great connection,” said Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

Brady had played for the Patriots for 20 years, most of which his team topped the National Football League, reached the Super Bowl nine times, and won the title six times. No quarterback in NFL history has been as successful as Brady. But when he decided to say goodbye to himself in the spring and finally signed with the Buccaneers, it raised eyebrows – a new system, a new coach and then a team that had a reputation for being a loser? This made no sense to many experts, as Brady used to gain in addition to his surroundings for years.

And indeed: the start of the season has been bumpy. The Bucs had racked up three wins in two losses before the duel with the Packers, Brady noted with unusual interceptions and a confused facial expression last weekend. Gronkowski, who had already finished his career and got into wrestling, also seemed unable to reach his old level. Rodgers at his best was therefore his team’s favorite – and left the pitch like a clear loser nonetheless. From a deficit of 0:10, the Buccaneers earned a 38:10 victory with Brady and Gronkowski in crucial roles.

“It has worked well in practice recently,” Gronkowski told Fox TV. He hadn’t scored a touchdown since December 2018 – but had to compromise with his usual cheering. Throwing the ball to the ground with all his might is his trademark, which has often been copied now, he had announced a “monster” for the first touchdown with the new team. But: “The smash ball was not a monster. I had to throw with my left because my right arm hurts a bit. “Like Brady before, when he ran off the field, Gronkowski smiled and looked happy.” Things are moving slowly. “