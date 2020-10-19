Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2020 Industry Size, Share by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market By Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Gable Top Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons), Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), Opening Type (Cut, Straw Hole, Clip, Twist, King Twist), Material (Uncoated Paperboard, LDPE Coated, Aluminum, PP, PE), Shelf Life (Long, Short), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial), End-Use (Liquid Dairy, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Foods, Alcoholic Drinks, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global liquid packaging carton market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 20.49 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in products and solutions provided by major manufacturers and a rise in the demand for displaying the packaging in vast hypermarkets & supermarkets.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Liquid packaging cartons are a specialised form of packaging form which helps in safe & secure transportation of liquid contents. The product is available in different shapes, sizes and materials and has a clean outer surface to help employ branding of the contents. They are specifically designed upon the request and demand of the contents’ manufacturer. They are mostly known to utilize paperboard, polyethylene, polypropylene and aluminum in the form of foil.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of regulations and compliances regarding the usage of plastics globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Transformation of lifestyles of individuals resulting in consumption of packaged food & beverages amid a significant rise of urban working population; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference and adoption of environmental-friendly packaging methods & products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rise in the adoption of glass packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global liquid packaging carton market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid packaging carton market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid packaging carton market are SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Uflex Limited; Reynolds; Gapack; Tetra Laval International S.A.; BillerudKorsnäs; Smurfit Kappa; Liqui-Box; ELOPAK; Adam Pack S.A.; Evergreen Packaging LLC; Klabin S.A.; Refresco Group; Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; Weyerhaeuser; Comar, LLC. and Tri-Wall Limited.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Liquid Packaging Carton market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Liquid Packaging Carton market share, and production market share by type. Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size by Application: This section includes Liquid Packaging Carton market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Liquid Packaging Carton market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Liquid Packaging Carton Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Liquid Packaging Carton market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Liquid Packaging Carton Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-liquid-packaging-carton-market?dw

