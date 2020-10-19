3D Gaming Consoles Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market By Components (Hardware, Software), Technologies (Virtual & Augmented Reality, Auto Stereoscopy, Active Shutter Technology, Leap Motion, Project Holodeck, KINECT Motion Gaming, Oculus Rift, Polarized Shutter, Xbox IllumiRoom), Platforms (Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Wii, Sony Playstation), Consoles (Hand-Held, Home, Dedicated, Micro), End-Users (Healthcare, Gaming, Mobile), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the purchasing power of individuals globally along with a rise in the worldwide spending on the entertainment industry specifically the gaming vertical.

Market Definition: Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market

3D gaming consoles are upgraded versions of conventional gaming consoles which have been integrated the latest technologies and are able to support three-dimensional gaming experiences with the help of virtual reality offering depth in imaging. This integration provides better viewing experience and promotes a sense of reality while indulging in the gaming.

Market Drivers:

Availability of latest technologies, sensors, cameras, advanced communication systems multi-screen viewing experiences and their integration into the product are factors driving the growth of the market

Organisation of large-scale events by game developers have resulted in adoption of the product from more than just kids and teenagers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhanced experiences while playing, along with development of technologies which is currently underway such as audio stereoscopic integration is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs and large time period required for development of 3D games; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Health related concerns with the prolonged usage of VR in 3D gaming consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Innovative and advanced technologies in smartphones resulting in a cheaper alternative to 3D gaming consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market

By Components

Hardware

Software

By Technologies

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Auto Stereoscopy

Active Shutter Technology

Leap Motion

Project Holodeck

KINECT Motion Gaming

Oculus Rift

Polarized Shutter

Xbox IllumiRoom

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current 3D Gaming Consoles market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global 3D gaming consoles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D gaming consoles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D gaming consoles market are Activision Publishing, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.; Nintendo; Avatar Reality, Inc.; Facebook Technologies, LLC; Electronic Arts Inc.; Kava, LLC; Logitech; Linden Research, Inc.; A4TECH; Guillemot Corporation S.A.; Unity Technologies; GameBender, LLC; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.; madcatz and Microsoft.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, 3D Gaming Consoles market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value 3D Gaming Consoles market share, and production market share by type. 3D Gaming Consoles Market Size by Application: This section includes Caffeinated Beverage market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global 3D Gaming Consoles market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. 3D Gaming Consoles Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Caffeinated Beverage market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Caffeinated Beverage Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

