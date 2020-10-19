Hitzlsperger: will talk about the waiver of a salary | Free press

Stuttgart (dpa) – Thomas Hitzlsperger, the chairman of the Bundesliga board of directors promoted to VfB Stuttgart, has admitted that the issue of the salary exemption will remain relevant if only few or no spectators come to the stadiums due to the corona pandemic.

“Everyone has gone so far. But we also said that if the pandemic lasts longer, if we don’t have spectators in the stadium, we will have to speak again, ”Hitzlsperger told“ SWR Sport ”. And he added: “It concerns us all, it will happen to us.”