Global Neurofeedback Market Size, CAGR Value, Share, Trends, Consumption & Financial Summary – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa

The global Neurofeedback market is valued at 37 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 50 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

BrainMaster Technologies, BEE Medic, Brainquiry, Mitsar, Thought Technology, Mind Media, Wearable Sensing.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

Other

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-medical

Chapter One Neurofeedback Industry Overview

Chapter Two Neurofeedback Region and Country Market Analysis

Chapter Three Neurofeedback Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis

Chapter Four Neurofeedback Production by Regions by Technology by Applications

Chapter Five Neurofeedback Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter Six Neurofeedback Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Seven Neurofeedback Key success factors and Market Overview

Chapter Eight Neurofeedback Research Methodology and About Us

