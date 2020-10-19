Elevator Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Elevator Market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning ELEVATOR marketing report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi, Ltd.; HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD.; Electra Elevators; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; thyssenkrupp AG; Express Lifts Ltd.; ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD.; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation; EITA Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Orona.

Global Elevator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.71 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 150.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Elevator can be defined as a means of transport that is used vertically in buildings or other structures for the movement of passengers or freight, between the various levels of a building. They are powered by electric motors and its movement is based on counterweight systems.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization is one of the major factors behind its market growth

Significant costs in the purchase, operations and maintenance of these products is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

By Type (Hydraulic & Pneumatic, MR Traction, MRL Traction),

Deck Type (Single Deck, Double Deck),

Destination Control (Smart, Conventional),

Building Height (Low Rise, Mid Rise, High Rise),

End-Use Application (Residential, Commercial, Mix Block),

Usage (Passenger, Freight),

Speed (Less than 1m/s, 1-3m/s, 4-6m/s, 7-10m/s, More than 10m/s)

In November 2018, thyssenkrupp AG announced the launch of two new elevator products category, namely “synergy” & “evolution” for low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe and Africa. The new launch is expected to meet the growing demand for enhanced quality and products provision in mobility solutions.

In July 2018, KONE Corporation announced the launch of two new range of elevators namely, “U MonoSpace” & “U MiniSpace” to meet the growing demands of mid-range elevators. Along with that, they are planning on expanding and establishing a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India which will be operational by second quarter of 2019.

