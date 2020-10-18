Hülkenberg: “Permanent firefighter” is not an option | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Nico Hülkenberg continues to hope to return as a regular driver in the next Formula 1 season, emergency missions like this year are not a long-term option for the 33-year-old.

“In the long term, the firefighter would again be the classic replacement driver role. That’s not what I’m looking for, ”said native Emmericher of“ Bild am Sonntag ”. Hülkenberg has already jumped three times for the Racing Point team this season, most recently at the Nürburgring. He ran from the last starting position to the eighth.

There were teams that wanted to hire him permanently as a replacement driver after his first assignment. “But a regular cockpit is my priority,” he said. The problem: “I’m not under the hood yet. But still there. Other pilots are perhaps more economically attractive for the teams. “

Hülkenberg’s contract with Renault was not renewed last year, and he was not given a regular cockpit in another racing team. In 2010, he joined the British team Williams in the premier category of motorsport. He has done 179 races so far. He is still waiting for a podium, Hülkenberg has a negative balance. His driving skills are highly valued.

With his performance in the Eifel, he refreshed his name for everyone involved, “he told the online portal” motorsport-Magazin.com “and added:” I am really excited about Formula 1 and I would like to continue there, but not at all costs. “

He is currently speculating whether Red Bull might be an option. The security of Alexander Albon’s place is open. “Measured in terms of the car, the best option is the most attractive. It is the most competitive car, ”said Hülkenberg. Having Max Verstappen from the Netherlands as a teammate would be a huge task. “I would like to find out, measure myself against him. Let’s see if this is so. “