Watzke believes in return of Hummels – Müller cautious | Free press

Mainz (AP) – Borussia Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke continues to believe in a return of Borussia Dortmund defense chief Mats Hummels to the German national football team.

The 31-year-old, who was sorted by national coach Joachim Löw in March 2019, has “still a good chance” of being at the European Championship next summer, Watzke said in the “sports studio “from the ZDF on Saturday night. “He’s been playing at the highest level for a long time.” The closer he gets to the tournament, the more likely it becomes that Hummels will be invited again.

Bayern professional Thomas Müller, who like Hummels von Löw is no longer considered, has made some significant statements on ZDF. The 31-year-old told ZDF after the Munich record champions won 4-1 at Arminia Bielefeld, in which he played superbly and scored two goals. “Everyone can see that I am in good shape. We don’t need to say more. We’re going to take it slow and see what happens. “