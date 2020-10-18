Bundesliga: It was Saturday, brings Sunday | Free press

Berlin (AP) – RB Leipzig remain in place, but FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are pushing. Off the pitch, the concerns of the Bundesliga football team about the crown remain high.

In Mainz, the sports crisis is also getting worse – FC Schalke want to fight their own negative streak on Sunday.

TORMASCHINE: Two days after the cup’s sovereign progress, the spared domestic players were back in the starting lineup at Bayern – and achieved a completely dominant first half at Arminia Bielefeld. After 51 minutes, Bayern led with two goals each from Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski 4-0. This was followed by a weaker phase, a 1: 4 goal and a red card for Corentin Tolisso. “We are making our lives difficult,” said coach Hansi Flick, particularly annoyed by the “stupid” expulsion. Nonetheless: 17 goals in the first four games are the best in the league and last arrived at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1967/68. Gladbach’s current side, however, did not go past a 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

UNMUT I: RB Leipzig had to do without Amadou Haidara after a positive test, Hoffenheim was missing two other professionals in addition to Andrej Kramaric due to the crown. Several teams had to do without their highly stressed national players after the last outings. “It’s an exclamation mark that we now have to put, maybe as a league, maybe through the DFL, that we will act differently in the next period of deputation,” said Alexander Rosen, director. professional football in Hoffenheim, on Sky television. “If necessary, we have to think about it more intensely, not to let the boys go.”

HEAD BUNNERS: Angeliño scored a Bundesliga goal last season in his first half-series for RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old has scored twice so far this season – and both times with his header. As in the 4-0 win over Schalke 04, he managed to do so in a 2-0 win over FC Augsburg. An extraordinary pleasure considering its size. “1.75m of concentrated header power,” RB tweeted – and received a response from his own player. He was actually five feet tall, Angeliño wrote.

DISMUTE II: With loud whistles, the Hertha BSC players bid farewell to their own fans after the disappointing 2-0 draw against VfB Stuttgart. Due to the corona pandemic, there were only 4,000 spectators in the Olympic stadium in Berlin, but they were heard loudly. Fans were also heard in Mainz after the 0-1 against Bayer Leverkusen, FSV coach Jan-Moritz Lichte was in savage discussions with the supporters in the stands after the final whistle. It was only an “exchange of views”, rejected the trainer. In total, only 250 spectators were allowed to enter the Rheinhessen stadium, while waiting for the first point to be won.

There won’t be much else in the arenas on Sunday: the matches between 1. FC Köln and Eintracht Frankfurt (3:30 pm / Sky) as well as FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin will take place in front of a maximum of 300 spectators. On the sporting front, the Revierclub wants to avoid a negative result: the Royal Blues have never lost seven league games in a row – with one defeat it would be so far. “We want to be more offensive,” announced coach Manuel Baum, who wants to turn the tide in his second game at Schalke.

Saturday numbers:

7 – Stuttgart collected seven points for the last time in four games during the 2008/09 season. At the time, VfB was third.

18 – With his two goals in the 4-1 win at Bielefeld, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has now scored against all 18 Bundesliga clubs – like Schalke’s Vedad Ibisevic.

2014 – For the first time since February, Marco Reus scored 1-0 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for Borussia Dortmund. His last success as a wild card was much older. After a substitution, the national player met for the last time in March 2014.