German Alps begin with “Ambitions” | Free press

After the Germans turned a number zero at the opening of the Alpine World Cup in Sölden, the men wanted to attack. A duo gives rise to the hope of a place in the top ten.

Sölden (dpa) – After the less intoxicating start to the Women’s World Cup, the men want to score the first German points this winter in the giant slalom in Sölden (10.00am and 1.15pm / ZDF and Eurosport).

“You approach it with ambitions from the start,” said Wolfgang Maier, Alpine boss of the German Ski Association (DSV). “You can prepare for an exciting race.”

The hopes are Stefan Luitz and Alexander Schmid, who finished the Giant Slalom World Cup in the preseason, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in places 22 and 19 and are contenders for the top places. The German team is completed by Fabian Gratz, who is competing in his second World Cup race.

“We prepared very conscientiously,” said national coach Christian Schwaiger. “It will be a real challenge physically. But I am convinced that guys can do it. “Above all, Luitz wants to attack after the mixed winter for him and” show a different body language again at the races “.

But the favorites are different. One of them is last year’s French winner Alexis Pinturault. Another of the biggest giant slalom successes and 2019 world champion Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway).