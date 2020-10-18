Chelsea do not draw despite goals from Werner and Havertz | Free press

London (AP) – Despite the first Premier League goals of German footballers Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Chelsea missed a home win against Southampton FC. At 3: 3 (2: 1), the team of coach Frank Lampard played the win only in stoppage time.

Werner had previously scored a brace (43rd / 57th minute) against the team of his former coach at RB Leipzig, Ralph Hasenhüttl. After Danny Ings (43rd) – after Havertz lost the ball – and Che Adams (57th), Havertz (59th) again pulled the Blues in the lead after the temporary equalization of the guests from Southampton. But the former Gladbacher Jannik Vestergaard (90. + 2) equalized shortly before the final whistle.

Chelsea have shown great weaknesses in defense. In particular, controversial goalkeeper Kepa, who played for injured Eduard Mendy, again made serious mistakes and played a major role in the goals conceded.

The two German scorers from Chelsea FC moved from the Bundesliga to the Blues this summer. Werner came to London from RB Leipzig for around € 53m, Havertz for around € 100m from Bayer Leverkusen. The two newcomers had already scored in the league cup, Havertz even three times in one game.

On Saturday night, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola won the duel against former assistant Mikel Arteta, who is now Arsenal head coach. The Citizens prevailed 1-0 (1-0) against the Gunners. The only goal of the meeting was scored by England international Raheem Sterling (23rd).