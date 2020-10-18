Subsequent equalizer: Gladbach and Wolfsburg draw | Free press

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – Borussia Mönchengladbach missed the successful dress rehearsal for the Champions League. Four days before the premier class kick-off at Inter Milan on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN), the Gladbachers did not go 1: 1 (0: 0) despite heading against VfL Wolfsburg.

Jonas Hofmann (78th) scored a penalty to give the hosts the advantage in front of 300 spectators, but Wout Weghorst (85th) scored the equalizer – the guests from Wolfsburg drew for the fourth time in their fourth game.

“I think we had a good chance, especially in the first half. Wolfsburg had better chances in the second half. The 1: 1 is correct, but we are not happy with the point, ”Gladbach defense chief Matthias Ginter told DAZN. VfL newcomer Ridle Baku said: “We decided to take three points with us. We did not succeed. It was a super intense game. We can be happy with the point. “

After the sovereign 3-1 derby victory at 1. FC Köln two weeks ago, the Gladbachers lost their recently recovered striker Alassane Plea, who became a father on Saturday night. “There are things more important than football,” said coach Marco Rose, explaining the decision to DAZN. Rose certainly would have liked to have her striker in the squad against the strong defense of VfL.

Because Wolfsburg’s four-man defense chain with the two newcomers Baku, who was in the starting XI for the first time, and Maxence Lacroix first left the small Gladbachers hall and was very safe. In the first three Bundesliga games, Wolfsburg had to accept one goal – but only scored one.

After 20 minutes, however, the guests were fortunate that the Gladbachers, who came into the game better and more powerful, couldn’t grab their first good chance. After a cross from Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus’ header fell on the post. Hofmann, who often caused danger on the right side, was unlucky in the 35th minute that his shot missed the goal by a few inches.

In addition to the defense of the guests, Lower Saxony was able to put small accents on the offensive at the start. Josip Brekalo has managed to win in outside positions once or another, but center-forward Weghorst, VfL’s top scorer last season with 16 goals, barely entered the game at the start . Borussia goalkeeper Yann Sommer had to prove himself for the first time in the 47th minute with a shot from Brekalo.

In Gladbach’s attack, Embolo, who took Plea’s position, still lacked liveliness, and Thuram also had less dangerous scenes. The much more dangerous guests of the second section had good opportunities thanks to Admir Mehmedi (58th) and Maximilian Arnold (62nd), but Sommer managed to parry every time. Hofmann then scored on the point after VfL goalkeeper Koen Casteels Thuram took off. Weghorst replied late for Wolfsburg.