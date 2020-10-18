Basketball Cup: Opening wins for Bamberg, Vechta and Bonn | Free press

Weißenfels (dpa) – Brose Bamberg, Rasta Vechta and Telekom Baskets Bonn started with clear wins in the German basketball cup.

In Weißenfels, Bamberg and new coach Johan Roijakkers won in front of 150 supporters in the semi-finalists duel of the previous season against ratiopharm Ulm with 74:65 (35:29). In the second game in Saxony-Anhalt, the local Syntainics MBC won 99:94 (52:44) against Merlins Crailsheim.

Host Vechta beat Gießen 46ers in their first group game 99:85 (56:41) and Bonn also prevailed in his own hall with 90:76 (44:36) against EWE Baskets Oldenburg. Due to the high number of corona infections, both matches had to be played without spectators.

Ulm’s team, already active in the European Cup, got off to a better start in Group C, but Bamberg regained the lead with a strong start in the second quarter. The Swiss franc remained decisive, continuously increasing the lead to a maximum of 13 points. Ulm came back up thanks to a good hat-trick, but no longer passed Bamberg.

Vechta lived up to his favorite role against Gießen in Group B from the start and was clearly in the lead at the break. In the second half, Vechta only managed the header. The win in Group A in Bonn against last year’s runner-up Oldenburg was more surprising. Bonn turned the game in his favor in the first quarter and only gave up the lead at the end.

Game days two and three will take place on October 24 and 25. The final tournament, for which only the four group winners qualify, will take place on November 1 and 2 in Munich.