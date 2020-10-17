Juve fail at Crotone – AC win Milan derby | Free press

Milan (AP) – Italian soccer champions Juventus Turin did not get past a disappointing Serie A draw at newly promoted FC Crotone.

Coach Andrea Pirlo’s side split 1: 1 (1: 1) from the draw-18. and remains fourth in the table with eight points in four games. Simy (12th minute) scored a penalty for the outsider, Alvaro Morata equalized (21st). Juves Federico Chiesa have also seen red (60).

There were also botched Champions League dress rehearsals for opponents Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Inter, hosts against Gladbach on Wednesday, lost the Derby della Madonnina to AC Milan with 1: 2 (1: 2). Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (13/16) scored both goals for the Rossoneri, who took the Serie A lead. Lazio Rome, who received BVB on Tuesday, lost to Sampdoria Genoa 0: 3 (0 : 2).

Ibrahimovic gave AC the advantage with a penalty which he cleverly withdrew himself. Ibrahimovic stepped up, missed Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and scored in the sidelines. His ninth goal in the Milan derby (for both clubs) follows a strong counterattack. Romelu Lukaku (29th) scored the next goal after being submitted by ex-Bayern professional Ivan Perisic.

Against Rome, Tommaso Augello (32nd) leading, Fabio Quagliarella (41st) from a distance and Mikkel Damsgaard (74th) from a shot placed under the crossbar.

National player Robin Gosens suffered the first loss of the season against Atalanta Bergamo. The Lombards were defeated after three wins in three games at SSC Napoli 1: 4 (0: 4) and had to abandon the league lead. After his appearances for the DFB selection, Gosens was substituted after 81 minutes. In Naples, the ex-Leipzig Diego Demme arrived at the end of the match.

The Mexican Hirving Lozano (23/27), Matteo Politano (30) and ex-Wolfsburg Victor Osimhen (43) scored for Naples, the Dutchman Sam Lammers scored the only goal of the guests (69).