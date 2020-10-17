FC Augsburg must do without Finnbogason for a longer period | Free press

Augsburg (AP) – FC Augsburg will again have to do without center forward Alfred Finnbogason for some time. The Icelandic national soccer player suffered a thigh injury a bit more severely than previously thought in an international match a week ago.

“It may take longer for him to come back to us,” said coach Heiko Herrlich after the 2-0 draw against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga’s best game on Saturday.

Diagnoses showed the injury could be a long-term problem, Herrlich reported. Manager Stefan Reuter clarified that it probably wouldn’t be just a torn muscle fiber. Finnbogason, 31, could therefore be out for four or six weeks.