Real and Barça lose – Atlético win at Celta Vigo | Free press

Madrid (AP) – Spain’s top two clubs, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​suffered surprising defeats one after the other. Champions and leaders Real lost 0: 1 (0: 1) to newly promoted FC Cadiz, a little later Barcelona failed with a 0: 1 (0: 0) at Getafe.

Jaime Mata (56th) scored a penalty against the Barça team around world footballer Lionel Messi, who still fell to ninth place with seven points. Getafe climbed to second place – ahead of Cadiz. In the Champions League, Barcelona will play against Ferencváros Budapest on Tuesday.

Real are challenged in the premier class on Wednesday against Shakhtar Donetsk – the dress rehearsal failed badly. Coach Zinédine Zidane made four changes during the break. Anthony Lozano (16th) scored the only goal of the game. Real Germany international Toni Kroos was substituted in the 78th minute. After the Champions League, the Primera División will face the Clásico between Barcelona and Real next weekend.

Atlético Madrid have meanwhile managed a successful dress rehearsal for the departure of the Champions League at Bayern. Four days before the match in Munich, coach Diego Simeone’s side won 2-0 (1-0) at Celta Vigo.

Luis Suárez, who left FC Barcelona for Madrid this summer, scored in the sixth minute on Saturday after a fine combination to put the Rojiblancos ahead – his third goal in the fourth league game for Atlético. Vigos Sergio Carreira hit the post in the penalty area in the first half (26th). Yannick Carrasco (90. + 5) scored the goal for the final score shortly before the end.