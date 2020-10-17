Alternative cabin for Bayern – Flick: “Optimal for us” | Free press

Bielefeld (dpa) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FC Bayern Munich team were unable to use the guest cabin for the Bundesliga away game at Arminia Bielefeld. Instead, the Munich media had to move to a nearby school.

“As I was told, it was the case that the guest cabin did not follow Corona rules,” Sky coach Hansi Flick said of the curious situation of the record champions cabin. soccer. “That’s why we were there, but there was enough space, which is why it was ideal for us.”

Videos were able to show how the Bayern pros walked the short distance to the stadium on a newly laid black carpet. “Everything was perfectly organized,” said Flick.