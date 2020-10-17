Bavaria’s goal machine is on – Müller and Lewandowski turn over | Free press

Bielefeld (dpa) – Series champion Bayern Munich is clearly back on track in the Bundesliga. On Matchday 4, the Munich players presented themselves as a ruthless goal machine and won 4: 1 (3: 0) against the promoted Arminia Bielefeld.

As a result, FC Bayern took second place at least temporarily and almost corrected the 1: 4 slip in Hoffenheim. “We showed a good face and a great game,” said captain Manuel Neuer. “We scored four goals, it shows our strong offense.”

The excellent double packers Thomas Müller (8./51.) And Robert Lewandowski (26./45.+1) secured Bayern’s 26th victory in the last 27 competitive games with a goal from Ritsu Doan (58th). “The first half was close to the way we imagine football,” said coach Hansi Flick, who criticized Corentin Tolisso’s late red card because of an emergency brake (76th) as being “stupid”.

“European Footballer of the Year” Lewandowski supplemented his personal statistics. He has now scored against all 18 current Premier League clubs, including Bayern. With seven goals this season, he has also passed Andrej Kramaric (6) of Hoffenheim, currently missing with a corona infection, topping the scorers list. And with a total of 17 goals, Bayern set the starting record in four games for the 53-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, Munich have already conceded eight goals, currently the fourth most in the league.

Arminia’s start to the season, unbeaten at home for over a year, is still correct with four points in four games. The sensation on Saturday was never tangible with a long-standing scary performance against unbreakable Bayern. “We came into the game too slowly, with too much respect,” said goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Bayern have had little sympathy for the promoted players for years, who played for A-Elf two days after beating 1. FC Düren 3-0 in the DFB Cup with nine changes; it was the 41st victory in the last 44 duels.

When Bayern last played at Bielefeld, Jürgen Klinsmann was still their coach and Luca Toni scored the winning goal to make it 1-0. Ostwestfalen had to wait eleven and a half years for the record champions to play – then no spectators were allowed on Saturday. “It really hurts,” said Arminia coach Uwe Neuhaus (60), who first met the Munich team as a head coach.

The Champions League winner, who competed without his future father Joshua Kimmich, approached the game seriously and was very dominant from the first minute. The award followed quickly, and that of Müller of everyone except Niklas Süle, the only one who had been on the pitch 46 hours before kick-off against Düren. The 2014 world champion used a sensational Lewandowski heel support on the second attempt.

As a result, Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega saved several times against Müller (15th), Lewandowski (28th) or Corentin Tolisso (33rd). Lewandowski, who has scored at least twice in a Bundesliga game for the 63rd time, decided the game before the break and could have scored much more often. So with a header (34th) and a crossbar after an error from Ortega (49th).

Bielefeld’s only chance in the first period was missed by captain Fabian Klos, who was still waiting for the first division goal, but failed Manuel Neuer (31st). The lively Doan then managed at least the honorary goal – and Klos with the presentation of the Bundesliga’s first scoring point.