IPhone 12 Pro Max: DxOMark warns Ma phone shouldn’t deliver impressive camera results

DxOMark is a benchmark in the market for whether or not a cell phone is doing well when it comes to photography. The in-depth analysis of the specialized portal is highly appreciated for its extremely methodical care so that each cell phone can “compete” under equal conditions.

Therefore, when the portal itself warns through its social media that anyone who expects the iPhone 12 Pro Max to reach a new level of photographic performance should pull the horse out of the rain, many are certainly frustrated.

Today (17) units for specialists and technology portals have started to arrive, although delivery to the common user will take some time. Of course, the company’s detailed review will be released in the future, but the previous analysis of Apple’s supposed best cellphone 2020 is that it should have lower camera performance than some devices already launched.

For example, DxOMark has already pointed out that even the device’s 2.5x optical zoom, with 65mm, should not represent a competitive advantage. Devices like the P40 Pro and Mi 10 Ultra have 125mm and 120mm telephoto lenses, respectively.

In the coming days, or weeks, the full scan of the device should be revealed, and who knows how to surprise the portal’s own experts. Or not.

Either way, it wouldn’t be the first time the iPhone has been banned from the top of the company’s rankings. In any case, the great integration between hardware and software promoted by Apple ensures that the whole work speaks well. In 2020, inclusive, iPhones bring recording to the Dolby Vision standard, with 10 bits, so while smartphones leave something to be desired in some ways, this will continue to position itself as an interesting differential in the industry.

And you, what rating do you think the iPhone 12 Pro Max will take on DxOMark? Tell us in the comments!

