Xiaomi! The global variant of Mi Max 3 begins to receive MIUI 12

MIUI 12 was announced in early 2020 and is slowly coming to most modern Xiaomi phones. Those who were released a long time ago should stay in this queue, with a few exceptions …

The Mi Max 3 is one of them. The smartphone started receiving the feature update in August in China, and eventually the model made available in the global market also wins the update. The novelty brings new animations, improved night mode, animated skins for always-on display, new wallpapers and other news.

The Mi Max 3 launched in 2018, and so far it’s the latest device in the lineup, which has apparently been discontinued by Xiaomi. Thanks to this, however, the company appears to be focused on keeping smartphone users happy with more lasting updates.

The device came out with MIUI 9 and Android 8 Oreo from the factory, and well, getting into Android 10 and receiving MIUI 12 means receiving a few more updates than what Xiaomi usually offers.

So be careful: if you are the proud owner of a device in the line, the update can appear via OTA at any time. Keep an eye.

It is worth noting that one of the possible reasons for the discontinuity of the Mi Max line these days may be due to the progress the manufacturer has made in terms of taking advantage of the display of their devices and the higher speed. battery charge. The device’s biggest proposition was to offer plenty of mAh in its tank, combined with a large screen, which in the past meant bringing home a very large device with physical dimensions.

Are you looking forward to receiving MIUI 12 on your device? Tell us in the comments!

