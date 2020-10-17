Werder “very satisfied” with a happy point in Friborg | Free press

Freiburg (dpa) – Florian Kohfeldt is particularly satisfied with this point. Because the coach of Werder Bremen knew after the 1-1 (1: 1) at SC Freiburg that his team had been beaten in almost all essential statistics.

Freiburg had more shots on goal, more possession, better dueling values ​​and also a higher pass rate – nonetheless Werder took a point from Breisgau. “I can say clearly and openly that I am very happy with the point,” Kohfeldt said. “With that, I would describe our start to the season in the first four games – at least in terms of points – as very successful.”

After the third game in a row unbeaten and now seven points, Bremen are in the top midfielder of the table. Freiburg, on the other hand, will have to wait for their first home win this season. “I am not happy with the result,” said coach Christian Streich. “It’s very disappointing because we have now played two home games, both times we have been able to take the lead – but we haven’t been able to win both times.”

Austrian Philipp Lienhart (15th minute) put the hosts ahead with his debut Bundesliga goal. Shortly after, Niclas Füllkrug (25th) scored the final score with a penalty before half-time. But more would have been possible for the von Streich team.

Bremen started out weak. In the first game after Davy Klaassen left Ajax Amsterdam, 18-year-old Nick Woltemade was part of Werder’s starting lineup for the first time this season, but the attacking player has remained low-key except for ‘a scene. In the 40th minute, the 1.98-meter striker almost made it 2-1 for Werder, but failed at close range against Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Müller. “You can’t expect him to uproot the trees right away. But the boy is a huge talent, ”Kohfeldt said.

After a quarter of an hour, Theodor Gebre Selassie almost put Freiburg in the lead with an own goal, goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka dismissed the rebound. But at the corner that followed, Werder was punished. Lucas Höler put the cross into the penalty area for Lienhart, who scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 51st game from close range.

Even without the 3800 spectators, temporarily unloaded, a living game developed as a result. Barely five minutes later, Jonathan Schmid scored the so-called 2-0 for Freiburg. Video assistant Bibiana Steinhaus stepped in because model supplier Roland Sallai had been slightly offside before. Referee Christian Dingert recovered the goal. Just five minutes later, Füllkrug hit a somewhat surprising penalty for Bremen. Previously, Nicolas Höfler had clearly committed a fault on Leonardo Bittencourt in the penalty area.

After four days of play, Füllkrug already has four hits on the account and therefore as many as in the whole last season. Subsequently, Friborg pushed for victory and gave good chances thanks to Nils Petersen (52nd) and Schmid (73rd). But Kohfeldt’s team also had their opportunities: Bittencourt (61st) took a free head in front of goal and substitute Kevin Möhwald (64th) left them aside.