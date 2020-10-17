Ethylidene Norbornene Market Overview, Development & Growth Rate Forecast for Next 5 Years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ethylidene Norbornene’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (Japan),INEOS Oxide (Switzerland),DuPont (United States),Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States),Ningbo Titan Unichem Co., Ltd (China),CHEMOS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Crescent Chemical Company (US),Beyond Industries Limited (China),abcr GmbH (Germany)

What isEthylidene Norbornene Market?

Ethylidene norbornene is a chemical compound, also called as 2-norbornene, 5-ethylidene-5-ethylidene-2-norbornene having molecular weight 120.195 g/mol. It is colorless liquid with turpentine odor. The growing use of rubber in the automotive sector has been increasing the demand for ethylidene norbornene. Also, the rising production of products such as roof sheeting gaskets, seals, and others are growing the market. In addition to this, the growing use of ethylidene norbornene as a scent carrier is boosting the overall growth of the market. However, regulation due to fire hazardous as ethylidene norbornene is highly flammable and availability of alternative with the lower cost such as epoxy resins are the factors that have been limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing use of ethylidene norbornene in the electronic and electric sector due to an excellent heat and insulation resistance properties and increasing demand for synthetic rubber in various end-use industries due to rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and others are the factors that may create a new opportunity for the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by End User Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Fragrance, Others), Grade (Industrial Grade, Aroma Grade), Retention Index (Standard Non-Polar, Semi-Standard Non-Polar, Standard Polar)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Use of Ethylidene Norbornene as a Scent Carrier

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand from Rapidly Growing Automotive Sector

Rising Demand for Ethylidene Norbornene in the Production of Products such as Roof Sheeting Gaskets, Seals, and Others

Challenges that Market May Face:

Availability of Alternative with Lower Cost such as Epoxy Resins

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

