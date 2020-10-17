Rebar Coupler Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rebar Coupler’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AGF Group (Canada),NVent Electric (United Kingdom),Tokyo Tekko Co. Ltd (Japan),PeikkoÂ Group (Finland),Terwa (Netherlands),Dextra Group (Thailand),Best Notch (U.A.E),BAR-US Ltd. (Turkey),Preshcon Industries PTE LTD (Singapore)

What isRebar Coupler Market?

In almost all reinforced-concrete structures, rebars play a vital role. Rebar couplers are used in reinforced concrete structures in order to replace normal rebar lap joints. The required length of a bar may be longer than the stock length of steel, or the bar may be too long to be delivered conveniently. In both the case, rebar installers end up with two or more pieces of steel that must be spliced together, which is done with the use of rebar coupler. The demand for rebar coupler is expected to grow owing to its increasing implementation in construction joints in the precast sector.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Tapered Thread Bar Coupler, Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler, MBT Coupler, Grout Sleeve Coupler), Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers

Demand for Rebar Coupler Is Projected To Increase Owing To Its Increasing Implementation in Construction Joints in the Precast Sector

Rebar Couplers Can Also Be Used In Dealing with Configuration Issues and Rebar Tolerance in In-Situ Cast Construction

Challenges that Market May Face:

Need to Meet Complex Local Product Preferences and National Standards

Intense Competition Among Local manufacturer

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Rebar Coupler Market:

Chapter One : Global Rebar Coupler Market Industry Overview

1.1 Rebar Coupler Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Rebar Coupler Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Rebar Coupler Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Rebar Coupler Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Rebar Coupler Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Rebar Coupler Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Rebar Coupler Market Size by Type

3.3 Rebar Coupler Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Rebar Coupler Market

4.1 Global Rebar Coupler Sales

4.2 Global Rebar CouplerRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Key Development Activities:

The Rebar Coupler is fragmented due to various Rebar Coupler manufacturers in the market. The level of competition among companies in the Rebar Coupler market is intense. Leading global players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings.

