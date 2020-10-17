PL2, PL5 and PL7: are the LG Xboom Go speakers the new queens of the club? | Revision / Revision

LG announced a week ago the arrival of its new range of its Xboom Go, which includes three models, the PL2, PL5 and PL7. The South Korean giant sent all three models for testing, and in this triple analysis, we’ll unravel each and, most importantly, the differences between each.

Are LG’s launches enough to run up against the speakers of recently arrived competitors? This is what you see in this triple analysis.

To build

The construction follows the same molds in all three models, with some important differences. All boxes have a cylindrical shape and lead gray plastic construction, an inconspicuous and small base that holds the boxes on the surface and is not visible on the table. The side diaphragms are not positioned at a right angle, but form a sort of trapezoid and have a backlit circular stripe on the two larger models. On the front are the holes for sound outputs and on the back a large Xboom lettering and the LG logo. At the top are the controls for the device, with the buttons for power, Bluetooth, volume up and down, play / pause and amplify sound.

The three models look alike, but obviously differ in size and weight. However, there are differences mainly between PL2 and the others. More compact of the trio, the PL2 has been “sacrificed” in two ways: the side acoustic radiators have no lighting and are fixed. One of them also hides the inputs for the auxiliary cable, the USB Type C connection, the battery indicator and the dual speaker button. The base is not always sufficient to hold it upright, and it may happen that in less careful use it will start to roll over the surface.

PL5 and PL7 are similar in design, with obvious differences in size, weight and capacity. But the construction of the three is similar and shows that both belong to the same family. In the case of the PL5 and PL7, the rear also houses a series of buttons which are hidden: these are the multi and dual modes, light button to turn on the LEDs, reset, USB-C and auxiliary. The PL7 also has a USB-A port, which can be used to charge a smartphone, for example.

Connection, application and pairing

All three models are Bluetooth and have an auxiliary output for P2 cables. So in practice, just turn on the devices, press the dedicated button and pause them with the cellphone for the magic to happen, right? Yes, but if you want to have access to all the resources available, you can access an app, the LG Xboom, available for Android and iOS.

The use of the Xboom application is optional and has its advantages, such as having a module for reading the tracks that are on the device, controlling the lighting of the two boxes and also an easier connection between the PL2 models or multi mode with the PL5 and PL7, but your only EQ option is to activate the boost.

If the app is not fundamental to your user experience, simply pair your cell phone or other bluetooth device and the box and enjoy.

LG XBOOM

Developer: LG Electronics, Inc.

Free

Size: varies by system

Multi and dual modes

Now is the time for a little disappointment with PL2. It has no multi mode, only dual mode, which means it only communicates with another PL2. And this is where we see that the proposal of PL2 is different from the others, although it is of the same family. It’s compact, but it’s the most limited of the three.

The PL5 and PL7 models talk to each other and, although it is possible to pair them with the buttons, the process is not as intuitive, and our recommendation is to communicate with each other from the LG Xboom app, and a bit of patience if you are an iphone user.

We tested the two larger models working together, and the experience is really great for audio, and even better when used with sound. It might not be enough for a party with hundreds of people, when allowed, but it will do a great job at a pool party with friends. Speaking of swimming pools, all three models have IPX5 protection, which means they can get wet, but shouldn’t be used in water.

It’s worth noting that the line has a built-in microphone, and when you press and hold the Play / Pause button, it activates Google Assistant or whatever you want (Alexa or Bixby, in the case of Samsung phones)

Sound quality

LG’s three speakers are signed by Meridian, the British pioneer and world leader in high-resolution audio, and that makes all the difference, thanks to DSP technology (acronym for digital signal processing, which allows complete control of the signal. ) audio). The vocals are clear and the sound has no apparent flaws in any of the models, even the most basic. But there are differences between them.

From PL2 the audio is full bodied, more focused on the mids, but this is resolved with the increase in sound which, unlike models from other brands (such as Wonderboom 2, tested here), delivers more bass. when triggered. The sound is engaging and loud for its size, knowing that it’s the most compact of the three. There are no distortions at maximum volume and, for family fun or as a sound output from a computer, this is enough. Since the side radiators don’t work here, they’re just part of the design, it’s easy to muffle the sound with one hand.

The PL5, while not as big as its older sister, offers bold sound, and in terms of volume, the experience is similar to that of the PL7. It also favors midfielders, but its greater length and diaphragms give the feeling of greater immersion, which is more than sufficient, for example, for a meeting between friends – obviously respecting social isolation – or a family celebration with loved ones. Here, the amplification of the sound sacrifices the bass in exchange for a more balanced and louder sound, the opposite of its little sister. At maximum volume, there is no distortion and the sound is pleasant to hear on its own, even at minimum volume.

The larger model, the PL7, is for those seeking the most extreme sound experience. In volume, it is not that different from the PL5, but its size allows for even fuller and more immersive sound. The sound amplification provides more volume, but the bass remains almost intact. Its sound is so powerful that it can be used as an auxiliary for television – as was the case in most of the tests done here – and it replaces the base models and even the soundbar middlemen.

For LG TV owners, it even offers Bluetooth Surround technology, as well as the PL5 model. The maximum volume is so high that in the apartments it is difficult to play music without disturbing the neighbors. 70% of the volume is more than enough for daily activities.

Drums

Here it is worth a separate chapter. All three models are excellent in terms of battery capacity. LG promises 10 hours of sound on the PL2, 18 hours on the PL5 and up to 24 hours on the PL7. We tested the first two models as an auxiliary audio output of the computer during a whole day of home use, editing videos while listening to different audio and music during the whole working day, and we didn’t could not drain the battery of one of them.

In the case of PL7, we used her for a whole weekend day as a TV assistant, watching lives and series on streaming services and, even with her starting 30%, she had was able to get up for almost ten hours without having to go to the outlet. Fortunately, all three models have USB-C outputs and can use the same cell phone cables. It also allows you to charge your phone by having a USB-A output.

Is it worth it?

The Xboom Go line includes three models which, although they look alike, have different proposals. The smallest is the most accessible, but limited, although it delivers excellent sound, which is its original proposition. Its limitations, however, are the accessories, and for everyday use it delivers exceptional sound. Its big sister, the PL5, seems to be the more balanced of the three, as it offers exceptional sound, excellent battery life, and sound with a volume similar to that of the top model, but not as full-bodied. The PL7 is the most advanced, with impressive battery life and the most immersive sound in the range.

The Meridian signature sound quality impressed all three models, and even the smallest of the three is a strong contender in the more affordable price range, while the larger and heavier works as a great helper even for televisions, but its price can be a disheartening factor. Therefore, our recommendation here is the PL5, which has the main attributes of the PL7 and is lightweight and portable.

The portable speaker market is very balanced and brands like Ultimate Ears, JBL, Harman, and Sony are showing competitive models, but LG has managed to deliver a respectful line with the Xboom Go family.

Advantages and disadvantages

PL2 has false side diaphragms Lights are only decorative and do not exist in PL2 PL2 does not have multi mode

