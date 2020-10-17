Automotive Door Control Unit Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Door Control Unit’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Continental Automotive AG (Germany),Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. (Germany),WABCO Automotive Control Systems, Inc. (United States),Sioux Logena (Netherlands),KOSTAL Automotive Electrical Systems (Germany),STMicroelectronics (Japan),Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),Stoneridge (United States),Magneti Marelli (Italy),Schaltbau (Germany)

What isAutomotive Door Control Unit Market?

The door control unit is a generic term for an embedded system that controls a number of electrical systems related to an advanced motor vehicle. An advanced motor vehicle consists of a number of Electrical Control Units, and the Door Control Unit is an important one among them. The door control unit (DCU) is responsible for controlling as well as monitoring various electronic accessories in a vehicle’s door. Since most of the vehicles have more than 1 door, generally DCUs are present in each door independently. A door control unit associated with the driver’s door has some added functionalities. These additional features are the outcome of complex functions like driver door switch pad, locking, child lock switches, etc., which are associated with the driver’s door. In a maximum of the cases, the driver door module acts as a master and others act as slaves in communication protocols.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Side door DCU, Power liftgate DCU, Anti-trap window DCU, Traditional Non-anti-trap window DCU), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

Market Influencing Trends:

Innovation in the 32-bit microcontroller

Emerging availability of customizable DCUs

Growth Drivers

Increased Focus of OEMs toward Development of Autonomous Vehicles

Increasing Installation of the Advanced Features

The Rise in Automobile Production across the Globe

Several Favorable Government Reforms

Challenges that Market May Face:

Cost pressure on tier-1 suppliers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

