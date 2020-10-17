Zverev enters Cologne tennis tournament final | Free press

Favorite Alexander Zverev won his semi-final against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Cologne in close sets and lived up to his role as favorite by reaching the final. The 23-year-old from Hamburg can win his twelfth title on Sunday.

Cologne (dpa) – Alexander Zverev’s first tournament victory in this complicated year is now set to follow. With the final in Cologne, Germany’s best tennis player has lived up to expectations in his home appearance, but of course he’s far from enough.

After the difficult 7: 5, 7: 6 (7: 3) victory over unrivaled Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Hamburg-based player is still missing a victory on Sunday for his twelfth title.

A more difficult task awaits in the final against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut or the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. “Of course, I want to do everything to win this final,” Zverev said on Saturday. “It has nothing to do with the US Open. It has nothing to do with anything else. “

It’s been a good month since his disturbing five-set loss to Austrian Dominic Thiem in the US Open final, who still haunts his head “20 to 25 times a day” and also haunts his dreams at night, as he does. said.

In New York, the seventh in the world ranking had outstripped Spaniard Davidovich Fokina in the round of 16, this time his 21-year-old opponent followed better. Zverev did not reach his best form and struggled to find his rhythm against the opponent who played several times. The duel with the world number 71. started in an unusual way: after four quick points the players had to wait several minutes as the net was readjusted and measured. When Zverev was leading 3-2, the Spaniard took a medical break. Zverev waited again. “A tennis match can be long, a lot can happen – and you have to face it,” he commented.

Both held their service matches until 6: 5, but Davidovich Fokina allowed the German number one to make the first break and put some balls in. Also with the help of the opponent, Zverev got the first sentence. In the second round, the world number seventh continued to lack the consistency needed at times and made it exciting after a 4-1 lead. “Of course I want to finish the game as soon as possible. But such games simply exist. It’s just important to find a way to end the game and win somehow. “

In the tie-break, Davidovich Fokina had to be batted after meeting the gang. “Of course, it’s not easy,” Zverev said of the break: “But I saw his hand full of blood.” The third match ball then brought the decision and gave the German number one the chance for the first title since the tournament in Geneva 17 months ago.