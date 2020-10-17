Mate 40 Pro appears in real, eccentric images with up to five rear cameras

Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro has already been leaked several times, not least because its official launch is expected to take place next week. However, for the first time we see images of the possible final look of the smartphone.

It’s impossible not to start by noticing its eccentric rear, which attracts attention not only because it supposedly includes five cameras (that’s because one of the lenses may be a ToF sensor), but also because the appearance of the lens housing. The shape, little adopted in the market, occupies a beautiful space at the back of the device, which should not go unnoticed in the markets where it is launched, such as Chinese.

The images appear to be part of the device’s promotional material, but they appeared on the internet ahead of time.

What raises doubts is that the images suggest two different looks for the front of the device. In one we see a notch in a hole with two more inconspicuous lenses occupying the screen, and in another the adopted design resembles that of iPhones, with a “front” for the device, housing up to three sensors.

If we use the maxim that the more lenses the better, we can assume that the two-front model is Mate 40 and three with Mate 40 Pro, or Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus, respectively.

It should be remembered that mobile phones will be equipped with the Kirin 9000 chip, which, due to US lockdowns and sanctions, has a limited stock, which should further limit the availability of the smartphone in the market.

In addition, the cell phone must not offer Google services.

Are you excited to check out the Mate 40 Pro, even though it probably isn’t coming to Brazil? Tell us in the comments!

Thanks to reader Lumberjack.