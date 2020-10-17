Ganna and Dennis dominate the time trial – Almeida in pink | Free press

Valdobbiadene (dpa) – Time trial world champion Filippo Ganna proved his exceptional position in time trial and won another part of the Giro d’Italia for professional cyclists.

The Italian won in the 34.1 kilometer time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene and thus won the 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia after winning the first and fifth stages. With the last time of 42:40 minutes, Ganna left Australian teammate Ineos Rohan Dennis (43:06) behind by almost half a minute, the podium being completed by American Brandon McNulty.

The individual time trial also had an impact on the standings behind Portuguese leader Joao Almeida, who confidently defended the pink jersey with sixth place. The Dutchman Wilco Kelderman retained second place, the third Pello Bilbao from Spain is now more than two minutes behind. Promising professionals from Bora-hansgrohe, Patrick Konrad (33rd) from Austria and Rafal Majka (16th) from Poland, also lost a lot of time in the battle for the overall victory.

On Sunday, a difficult mountain stage continues towards Piancavallo in the Dolomites. In view of Corona’s tense situation, the ascent of more than 185 kilometers could also gain in importance. After the first day of rest, there were not only eight positive tests, but also two teams, which then withdrew completely. If more tests are positive this time around, the tour could even be threatened with premature termination.