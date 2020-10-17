Cell phone player! Lenovo Legion Duel is under approval in Brazil

Another gamer phone could arrive in Brazil. The BL312 battery went through Anatel, and it is the L79031’s “tank”, the Lenovo Legion Duel, which is also already showing signs of life in the state-owned telecommunications system.

With a name appealing to the gaming audience, the phone packs some cool features for that audience: specs include a 6.65-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. In addition, it brings an integrated digital player, Android 10 (with proprietary interface), a 5000 mAh battery and the SoC Snapdragon 865 Plus, the most modern offered by Qualcomm.

On the camera side, the laptop has 64 + 16 MP sensors on the back and a pop-up front camera positioned on the side, with a resolution of 20 MP.

Not very interesting, it was Motorola Mobility that asked for the approval. Certainly the brand has more appeal in Brazil, in terms of smartphones, than Lenovo, so the owner’s distribution of the Moto G9 Plus makes a lot of sense.

Anyone who is excited about this potential launch should prepare their pocket: abroad, the player’s cell phone costs 999 euros, which in direct conversion brings us the price of R $ 6,650. In other words, at first the price may not be a big advantage.

It was already known that the smartphone would reach Latin America, but Lenovo had not informed which regions would be considered with the launch.

On the outside, the Lenovo Legion Duel launched in July. Depending on when Motorola makes it official here, we may have an even modest window between national and global availability.

And you, what do you think of the gaming smartphone? How much do you think it will be released in Brazil? Tell us in the comments!

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.