Cyber Security Market 2020 Business Scenario – Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Top Key Players in the Global Cyber Security Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Other.

Cyber Security Market Scope:

The report Global Cyber Security Market, provides an in-depth analysis of the global cyber security market by value, by security type, by products and services, by deployment type, by organization size, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the cyber security market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the North America and Asia Pacific Cyber Security Market by Application and by Region.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cyber security market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary:

Cyber security is defined as the protection of computer networks, systems, devices and programs from cyber-attacks, and prevention of misuse, unauthorized access and modification of confidential data. The cyber security attack can result in identity theft, exploitation of servers or accounts and loss of important data. With the rapid evolution of the internet, privacy is considered to be the crucial element for each and every individual. As more and more people using internet, the vulnerability to cyber-attacks has increased manifolds. Therefore, the use of cyber security has become extremely essential for everyone in order to protect the sensitive data.

The cyber security attacks can be broadly divided into two types: Web-based Attacks and System-based Attacks. Web-based attacks include injection attacks, DNS spoofing, session hijacking, phishing, brute force, denial of service, dictionary attacks, URL interpretation and file inclusion attacks. System-based attacks include virus, worm, Trojan horse, backdoors and bots.

Cyber security solutions aim to achieve three goals, which include protecting the confidentiality of data, preserving the integrity of data and promoting the availability of data for authorized users. The cyber security market can be segmented on the basis of security type, products and services, deployment type, organization size and application.

