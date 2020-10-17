US Vehicle Auction Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2023

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, US Vehicle Auction Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Top Key Players in the US Vehicle Auction Market: KAR Auction Services Inc., Copart Inc., Manheim and Other.

The US Vehicle Auction Market Scope:

The report titled US Vehicle Auction Market, includes the analysis of the vehicle auction market in the US in terms of value, volume and segments.

Under competitive landscape, players within the North America vehicle auction market have been compared on the basis of share followed by qualitative analysis of the players specifically within the online auction space.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall vehicle auction market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary:

Vehicle auctions are a way of selling vehicles via the systems of auctions. Vehicles offered for auctions are usually very cheap compared to the ones that are sold at conventional car dealerships and distributors.

The vehicle auction market can be split into two segments which are whole/ used cars auctions and salvage auctions. Whole car auction vehicles include vehicles sold by vehicle manufacturers, used car dealers and their captive finance companies, commercial fleet operators, rental car companies and financial institutions to franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. On the other hand, salvage vehicle auction industry offers a venue for sellers, mainly automobile insurance companies, to dispose total loss, damaged or low value vehicles to dismantlers, scrap dealers, rebuilders or qualified public buyers.

Acquisitions, integration of online auctions with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and extensive use of data and analytic capabilities to streamline auction processes are some of the trends in the market that have been captured in this report.

