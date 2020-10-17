Coronavirus: vaccination should be compulsory in So Paulo when there is a vaccinator

The government of São Paulo is already preparing a possible vaccination of the population against Covid-19. Governor João Dória (PSDB), in fact, has announced the possibility of a short-term vaccination schedule to come into effect, as soon as Anvisa authorizes the first vaccine.

The National Health Surveillance Agency is expected soon to approve CoronaVac, which in Brazil is being tested in partnership with the Butantã Institute, which can, through a technology transfer agreement, produce the vaccine at the nationwide.

Next Monday (19) Anvisa is expected to receive preliminary data on studies involving the vaccine. Butantã wants to use it if the minimum yield reaches 50%.

At a recent press conference, Dória went so far as to say that she intended to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory in São Paulo, releasing only those who have a medical certificate.

The governor’s position goes against what the federal government says, which has repeatedly stated that only those who wish to be vaccinated should be vaccinated. However, the possible measure of the government of São Paulo will be supported by Law 13 979/2020, sanctioned by Jair Bolsonaro, which brings the possibility of compulsory vaccination if the competent authorities determine the need for sanitary measures.

One idea from the SP government is to vaccinate healthcare professionals starting in December, including nurses and doctors, in addition to teachers and people in the risk group, if there is an approved vaccine.

And you, are you hopeful that 2021 will once again be a “normal” year in Brazil and in the world? Tell us in the comments!