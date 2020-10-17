Electronic Toll Collection Market Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast

This top-notch market research report has been structured by skilful and experienced team players who work hard to accomplish an absolute growth and success in the business. The report performs market study and analysis to provide market data by considering new product development from beginning to launch. The key research methodology used throughout this report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. Adopting such market research report is always beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing its products or services.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of cashless systems across the world, and reduced congestion of traffic because of it. “Electronic Toll Collection Market ” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the electronic toll collection market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon Company, Conduent Inc., Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, Vinci SA, Siemens AG, EFKON, Neology Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Abertis, Quarterhill Inc., Perceptics LLC., Star Systems International, Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation, ARH Inc., SICE, Autostrade per l’Italia, JENOPTIK AG, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co Ltd., Toll Collect GmbH, GeoToll, Indra Sistemas, Kistler Group, and American Traffic Solutions.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, By Type (Transponder/Tag-Based, Others), Technology (RFID, DSRC, Others), Offering (Hardware, Back Office & Other Services), Application (Highways, Urban Areas), Parameters of Toll Amount (Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Executive Summary

