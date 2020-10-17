US Used Car Retail Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges 2020

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, US Used Car Retail Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Top Key Players in the US Used Car Retail Market: Autonation Inc., CarMax Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc., Penske Automotive Group and Other.

The US Used Car Retail Market Scope:

The report titled US Used Car Retail Market, provides analysis of the US used car retail market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, volume and segments.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall used car retail market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary:

A used car, also called as a pre-owned vehicle, or a secondhand car refers to a vehicle that formerly has had one or more than one retail owners. Independent, franchise car owners, leasing offices, rental car companies, auctions, and private parties are some of the channels via which used cars are sold to the consumers.

The US used car retail market can be divided on the basis of dealership and engine capacity. On the basis of dealership, the market can be classified into franchised dealers, independent dealers and private party sales. On the basis of engine capacity, the market can be divided into compact, mid and full size.

The US used car retail market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecast period (2017-2021). The US used car retail market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing disposable income, introduction of standalone stores in the US, incentives on new cars and rising share of CPO sales from franchised dealers.

However, limited dealers offering hassle free customer experience and reducing consumer satisfaction with conventional used car process are some of the challenges associated with the market. Opportunities for new entrants and acceleration in sales of used cars via online channels are some of the latest trends in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024.

Note: – All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

