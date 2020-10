Third division FSV Zwickau lost the game in front of empty stands in the home game against KFC Uerdingen on Saturday. A goal for Zwickau came in the 16th minute with a header from Stefan Velkov. The equalizer came in the 30th minute thanks to Kolja Pusch. KFC’s second goal was scored by Muhammed Kiprit ten minutes later. The game ended 2-1 for KFC. (em)