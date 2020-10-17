US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report 2020, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2023

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Top Key Players in the US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Reliva CBD Wellness and Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA) and Other.

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Scope:

The report titled US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market, provides an in-depth analysis of the CBD market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US CBD market by value and by segments. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the hemp-derived CBD market by product and by distribution channel.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall CBD market in the US has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary:

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound found in both hemp and marijuana, which are two different varieties of the cannabis plant. CBD results from the heating or decarboxylation of cannabidiol acid and does not provide a high. CBD possesses numerous therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

CBD helps in the proper functioning of the endocannabinoid system in case of a disease. It helps in modulating the system and enhancing the endocannabinoid tone, which slows down or stops the disease progression. CBD is available in various forms, including flowers, isolate, concentrates and infusions.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been segmented into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and pharmaceutical. Hemp-derived CBD has been further segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, hemp-derived CBD has been segregated into tinctures, topicals, capsules, vape oil/ cartridges, gummies, other edibles, pre-roll/ flower and syrups and dabs. On the basis of distribution channel, hemp-derived CBD has been divided into natural food stores, online, smoke shops, dispensaries, medical companies and others.

